Virtu Financial LLC Lowers Stake in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,401 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter worth about $1,040,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in fuboTV by 189.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after purchasing an additional 790,382 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in fuboTV by 1,641.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.82. 55,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,472,760. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

