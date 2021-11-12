Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.18. The company had a trading volume of 61,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.32. The firm has a market cap of $220.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $79.90 and a 12-month high of $116.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,972,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

