Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,536,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,390,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 26,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,152. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

