Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,754,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,578,000 after acquiring an additional 592,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.72. 18,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

