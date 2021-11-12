Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 434.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 140,669 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 335,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,144. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.