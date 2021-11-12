Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,049 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 253,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $8,059,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,953. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

