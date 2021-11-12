Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 19,838 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,951. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

