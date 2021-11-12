Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 31,475 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,375,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 140,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,246,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.55 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

