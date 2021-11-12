Virtu Financial LLC Sells 8,058 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,058 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 754,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.58. 3,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

