Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CureVac by 260.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of CVAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,886. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. CureVac has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $151.80.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

