Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,130 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $2,381,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,068,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $741,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96,401 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Target by 71.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.81. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $158.64 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.