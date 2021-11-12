Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 295,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $82,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the second quarter worth about $1,085,000. Amundi bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter worth about $9,825,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,064,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $325.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.28. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.39 and a 52 week high of $338.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

