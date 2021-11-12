Visor.Finance Price Hits $2.12 (VISR)

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One Visor.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market cap of $64.52 million and $1.75 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Visor.Finance has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Visor.Finance Profile

Visor.Finance is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,505,900 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Visor.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

