VITE (VITE) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 12th. VITE has a market capitalization of $63.39 million and $15.69 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00090177 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,026,969,099 coins and its circulating supply is 494,397,989 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

