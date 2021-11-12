Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 0.8%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.38). Approximately 1,470,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 975,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.20 ($1.37).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.17) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivo Energy from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 104.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

