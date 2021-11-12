VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for VIZIO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.26). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

VZIO stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $6,383,984.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,182 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,314,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth approximately $16,741,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

