Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD remained flat at $GBX 114.02 ($1.49) during midday trading on Friday. 100,315,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,588,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.47. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.24 billion and a PE ratio of 380.07.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Analyst Recommendations for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.