Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 171.08 ($2.24).

LON:VOD remained flat at $GBX 114.02 ($1.49) during midday trading on Friday. 100,315,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,588,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.47. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The stock has a market cap of £31.24 billion and a PE ratio of 380.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

