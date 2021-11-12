Volex plc (LON:VLX) Announces GBX 1.20 Dividend

Volex plc (LON:VLX) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VLX stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 410 ($5.36). 1,492,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 441.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 383.09. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 245.70 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The stock has a market cap of £650.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Volex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

