Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.20

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $11.67. Volta Inc – Class A shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 23,369 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $14,460,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $6,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter worth $4,325,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 2,571.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 376,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 362,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter worth $3,595,000.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

