VoteCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, VoteCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $83,916.07 and approximately $3.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VoteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00311674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00155721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005214 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

