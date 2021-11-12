voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Price Target Cut to $15.00

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:VJET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,723. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 80.89% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 44.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 49,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 969,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trent Capital Management Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of voxeljet during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

