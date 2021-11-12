W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $478.45.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $484.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $356.23 and a 12 month high of $484.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $428.12 and its 200 day moving average is $441.56.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

