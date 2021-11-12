Wagerr Price Reaches $0.0261 on Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $306.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.00413535 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 220,402,201 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

