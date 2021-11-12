Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.28

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.28 and traded as high as C$28.36. Wajax shares last traded at C$27.70, with a volume of 25,967 shares.

WJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wajax from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$596.41 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Wajax’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

