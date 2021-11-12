Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Shares Down 0.3%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.86 and last traded at C$16.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.42. The stock has a market cap of C$519.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.42 million for the quarter.

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties; owns and manages hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.