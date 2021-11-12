Wall Street Games Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $16.75 million and $3.66 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

