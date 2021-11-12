Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 98,794 Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:LAAAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 98,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $176,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $204,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit during the second quarter worth about $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAAAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Shanghai, China.

