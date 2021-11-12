Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPE stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.11.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

