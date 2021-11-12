Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.50. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

