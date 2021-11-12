Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Virtuoso Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOSO stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

