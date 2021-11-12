Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.72.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

