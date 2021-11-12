Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $181.27 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00132212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00494953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00084028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,115,008 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

