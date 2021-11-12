Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) & STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Financial Analysis

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Warby Parker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|STAAR Surgical
|10.53%
|13.06%
|10.23%
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Warby Parker
|0
|2
|5
|0
|2.71
|STAAR Surgical
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
Warby Parker currently has a consensus target price of $62.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. STAAR Surgical has a consensus target price of $150.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given STAAR Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STAAR Surgical is more favorable than Warby Parker.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
87.7% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of STAAR Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Warby Parker and STAAR Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Warby Parker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|STAAR Surgical
|$163.46 million
|33.02
|$5.91 million
|$0.46
|246.48
STAAR Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.
Summary
STAAR Surgical beats Warby Parker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Co. engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.
