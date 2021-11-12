Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE WM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.