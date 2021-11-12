Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Amundi acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after acquiring an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,660,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $161.24 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $164.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

