WaykiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $34.08 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $34.08 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00053036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.19 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00089737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

