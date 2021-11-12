WazirX (WRX) Price Reaches $1.52

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market cap of $482.04 million and $45.94 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,638,906.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 317,846,918 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

