Wedbush Comments on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.95, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

