Wedbush Weighs in on CoreCivic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCivic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $471.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

CXW opened at $10.87 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 17.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreCivic by 33.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.