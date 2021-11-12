Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) recently:

11/11/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

11/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $158.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $155.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $189.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $277.00 to $189.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – IAC/InterActiveCorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.61. 353,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.30. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $86.45 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

