Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY):
- 11/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/5/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on the stock.
- 10/30/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 10/15/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group was given a new GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
Shares of LON LLOY traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 49.23 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 126,187,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,127,203. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.95. The stock has a market cap of £34.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67).
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).
Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.