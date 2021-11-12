Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $340.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $340.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $367.00 to $389.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $310.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $360.00 to $435.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $368.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $308.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2021 – SolarEdge Technologies is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $358.25 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $17,202,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

