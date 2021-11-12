Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Johnson Matthey (JMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Matthey (LON: JMAT):

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,510 ($32.79) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,910 ($38.02). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/12/2021 – Johnson Matthey had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of JMAT stock traded up GBX 28.67 ($0.37) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,264.67 ($29.59). The company had a trading volume of 1,446,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,768. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,710.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,968.67. Johnson Matthey PLC has a one year low of GBX 2,195 ($28.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Johnson Matthey PLC alerts:

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 15 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,697 ($35.24) per share, for a total transaction of £404.55 ($528.55). Insiders bought 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519 over the last quarter.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.