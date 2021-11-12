Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metro (TSE: MRU):

11/12/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at NBF to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

MRU traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$65.69. The stock had a trading volume of 151,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. Metro Inc. has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$65.85.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Metro Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

