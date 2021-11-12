Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) in the last few weeks:

11/3/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co..

11/2/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $205.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $207.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $203.49 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.21 and a 52-week high of $207.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average of $181.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.92%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

