Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $441.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.70, a PEG ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.37 and a 200-day moving average of $318.89. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $184.90 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.28.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

