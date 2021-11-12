Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,630,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,418 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $62,105,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth approximately $65,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

