Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 4,062 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 332.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 610,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,770,000 after buying an additional 469,295 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 531,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,841,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.63 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Securities initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

