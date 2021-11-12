Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 4,936 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after buying an additional 325,019 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 566,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.27.

BERY stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.