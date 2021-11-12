Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 76,630 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,630 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of TEGNA worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in TEGNA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,617,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 872.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,641,000 after buying an additional 1,178,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,791,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,561,000 after buying an additional 1,133,449 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,177,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,140,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,855 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGNA opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.31. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

